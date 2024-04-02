Man identified from the fatal weekend shooting at Luxe Daiquiri Lounge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A shooting early Saturday morning in Colorado Springs has left one man dead and two others injured, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

According to CSPD, the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Luxe Daiquiri Lounge which is located on Galley Road and North Circle Drive. Police responded to the call just after 12:30 a.m. and officers arriving on scene said they saw several vehicles leaving the scene.

Police said two individuals arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds after being taken their by other patrons of the lounge. One of those was 22-year-old Jahiddi Williams of Colorado Springs, who died from his wounds at the hospital.

The homicide unit is investigating and was on scene early Saturday morning and have determined Williams death to be a homicide.

The third victim was also in the hospital. Their condition and the other victim's condition are unknown at this time.

There is no suspect in custody and this is an ongoing investigation. CSPD says this is the ninth homicide in Colorado Springs this year.

Should you have any information about the shooting you are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719)634-7867.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.