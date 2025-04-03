Man identified from deadly shooting involving police earlier this week

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man who died following a shooting involving police Monday in Downtown Colorado Springs has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 38-year-old Nathaniel Altman.

Background Information

A man, later identified as Altman, is dead following a shooting involving police on Monday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 2:20 p.m. in a parking lot along South Nevada Avenue near Pikes Peak Avenue.

According to CSPD, they received a call about Altman allegedly breaking into vehicles and threatening a person with a gun.

Police say when they arrived, they found Altman inside a vehicle. When they tried to contact Altman, they say he got out of the vehicle holding a firearm.

At that time, CSPD says at least one officer fired at least one round, hitting Altman. He was declared dead at the scene.

According to CSPD, no one else was injured during this incident. Following Colorado law, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office will be investigating the shooting.

