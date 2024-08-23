Man identified from deadly shooting at the Ellers Grove apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS — The man who died at a shooting at the Ellers Grove apartment complex in Colorado Springs has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 42-year-old Leroy Pruitt Jr.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says Pruitt's death is being investigated as a homicide, but the coroner's office will determine his cause of death.

This is the 27 homicide in Colorado Springs this year, according to CSPD. They say at this time last year, there were 18 homicides.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

Background Information

One person is dead and three others are injured following a shooting on Wednesday, August 14, according to CSPD.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Ellers Grove apartment complex, which is located near Airport Road and South Powers Boulevard on the south east side of Colorado Springs.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say three people had been shot. CSPD says another person had been shot, and they contacted them at a nearby Maverik.

According to police, one of those people died at the scene. The other three were taken to the hospital, their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police say everyone involved has been accounted for.

