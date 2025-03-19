Man identified from deadly hit-and-run on North Academy Boulevard, suspect arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man has been identified from a deadly hit-and-run and a suspect has been arrested, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 12 at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Rebecca Lane, which is located on the northeast side of Colorado Springs.
WATCH: One dead following crash on N. Academy Blvd.
According to police, a motorcycle and a pickup truck crashed. The motorcyclist, who has been identified as 31-year-old Shane Golden, died on the scene, and the driver of the pickup truck fled.
Police found and arrested the driver, who has been identified as 22-year-old David Medina. He's been charged with driving under the influence and hit & run involving death.
CSPD says this is the fourth traffic death this year, and at this time last year, there were 15.
___
