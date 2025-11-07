Man identified from deadly Halloween stabbing in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The man who died following a stabbing incident on Halloween night in Colorado Springs has been identified.

According to the El Paso County's Coroner's Office, he was 31-year-old Raymundo Medina-Cabrera.

This was the 29th homicide in the city this year, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). At this time last year, there were 36 homicides.

CSPD says they are still investigating. If you have any information, you are asked to call them at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

Background Information

A man is dead and two woman are injured following a stabbing, according to CSPD.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. on Halloween night a home in the 1400 block of N. El Paso Street, which is located near Patty Jewett Golf Course.

When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as Medina-Cabrera, and two women who had been stabbed.

They also found another man, later identified as 33-year-old Matthew Regnier, a former teacher, and a young child in the home. CSPD says the child was not injured.

All of the people who were stabbed were taken to the hospital, where Medina-Cabrera died from his injuries.

The two women were both treated for serious, life-threatening injuries.

Regnier was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries and was later taken to the Police Operations Center for further investigation.

CSPD says Regnier was arrested Sunday on the following charges:



murder in the first degree

two counts of criminal attempt-murder in the first degree

two counts of assault in the first degree

one count of child abuse

