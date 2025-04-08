Man identified following shooting on the south east side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man who died following a shooting on the south east side of Colorado Springs last week has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 31-year-old Julian Vigil.

This was the 13 homicide in the city, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). At this time last year, they say there were nine homicides.

Background Information

One person is dead following a shooting on the south east side of the city, according to CSPD.

It happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 3700 block of Astrozan Boulevard, which is located west of the Colorado Springs Airport.

According to CSPD, they received a call for shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they say blood was found, but there weren't any victims. Police say a shooting victim, later identified as Vigil, showed up to the hospital for treatment where they say he later died.

At this time, police say no arrests have been made, and no one is in custody regarding this incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

