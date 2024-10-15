Man identified following deadly shooting involving police earlier this month

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A man who was killed during a shooting involving police earlier this month in Colorado Springs has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 41-year-old Matthew D. Kemper.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they have been unable to find Kemper's next of kin and family. If you have information on this, you are asked to call the sheriff's office's non-emergency line at (719)390-5555.

The sheriff's office says they are still investigating this incident.

Background Information

A man, later identified as Kemper, is dead following a shooting involving the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened just before midnight on October 7 in the 5100 block of Prairie Grass Lane, which is located near the intersection of North Powers Boulevard and Stetson Hills Boulevard.

CSPD says they received a call that night about Kepmer acting suicidal. They say he was cutting himself and when officers arrived, he approached them aggressively with the knife. That's when officers say they shot the man at least once.

Kemper was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office will be taking over the investigation. It's not clear how long the investigation will take, but CSPD says everyone involved has been accounted for.

If you or someone you know is dealing with thoughts of suicide, you can call or text 988.

