Man identified after deadly stabbing in Colorado Springs, suspect arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man who was stabbed to death Sunday has been identified and a suspect has been arrested, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, the victim was 25-year-old Isaiah Curtis Plair. CSPD says 33-year-old Rocky West was arrested for first degree murder.

Background Information

A man is dead after being stabbed, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). It happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday on West Las Vegas Street near the Springs Rescue Mission.

When officers arrived, they found man, later identified as Plair, had been stabbed to death.

This is the 24th homicide in Colorado Springs this year, according to CSPD. They say at this time last year, there were 17 homicides.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-4000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

