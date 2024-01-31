Man identified after an early morning shooting on North Academy Boulevard last week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says that one person was killed in a shooting in the early morning hours on Tuesday, January 23.

It happened just before 1 a.m. along N. Academy Blvd. near the Austin Bluffs Pkwy. intersection.

Police say they found a man who had died from a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene. The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified him as 32-year-old Jacob Morfenski (also known as Jacob Peter) of Colorado Springs.

This is the first homicide in the City of Colorado Springs this year.

CSPD says all parties involved in this incident have been identified, and there is no threat to the community.

This is still an active investigation, according to police. If you have any information or were a witness to the incident, you are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

