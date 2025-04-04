Man found dead in Pueblo Thursday morning, suspect arrested

PUEBLO — A man was found dead Thursday morning and a suspect has been arrested, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Police say around 8:45 a.m., they received a report of a dead person in the 1900 block of West 21st Street, which is located southwest of the Langoni Sports Complex.

When officers arrived, the Pueblo Police Department says they found a man unresponsive on the front porch of a home. They say he was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will be released at a later time by the Pueblo County Coroner.

Police say while investigating, 21-year-old Andrew Martinez was identified as a suspect. He was later arrested on a charge of first degree murder.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, this is the second homicide in the city this year.

