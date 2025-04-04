Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man found dead in Pueblo Thursday morning, suspect arrested

Pueblo Police Car
KOAA
Pueblo police car parked outside PD Headquarters
Pueblo Police Car
Posted

PUEBLO — A man was found dead Thursday morning and a suspect has been arrested, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Police say around 8:45 a.m., they received a report of a dead person in the 1900 block of West 21st Street, which is located southwest of the Langoni Sports Complex.

When officers arrived, the Pueblo Police Department says they found a man unresponsive on the front porch of a home. They say he was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will be released at a later time by the Pueblo County Coroner.

Police say while investigating, 21-year-old Andrew Martinez was identified as a suspect. He was later arrested on a charge of first degree murder.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, this is the second homicide in the city this year.

___



Homeless Union in Colorado Springs speaks out during cleanup operation

Multiple people experiencing homelessness talked on camera as the City of Colorado Springs executed a cleanup operation on Wednesday. The operation continues Thursday.

Homeless Union in Colorado Springs speaks out during cleanup operation

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community