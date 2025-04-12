Man found dead in Pueblo earlier this month identified

PUEBLO — A man who was found dead on the front porch of a home on West 21st Street in Pueblo has been identified.

According to the Pueblo County Coroner, he was 25-year-old Amos Martinez of Pueblo.

Background Information

A man, later identified as Martinez, was found dead on Thursday, April 3. and a suspect has been arrested, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Police say around 8:45 a.m., they received a report of a dead person in the 1900 block of West 21st Street, which is located southwest of the Langoni Sports Complex.

When officers arrived, the Pueblo Police Department says they found a man unresponsive on the front porch of a home. They say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say while investigating, 21-year-old Andrew Martinez was identified as a suspect. He was later arrested on a charge of first degree murder.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, this was the second homicide in the city this year.

