Man faces life sentence in connection to 2024 Christmas Day murder in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A man is facing a life sentence in connection to a Christmas Day murder in Pueblo last year, according to the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Joseph Rodriguez was found guilty of murder in the first degree and tampering with physical evidence on Friday in connection to the death of Justin Sapeda.

The DA's Office says Sapeda was killed that day after Rodriguez hit him with his truck several times in the 2600 block of Himes Avenue, which is located near Lake Minnequa.

10th Judicial District Attorney Kala Beauvais released the following statement regarding the sentencing:

"Justin Sapeda was a husband, father, and son, and did not deserve to die, particularly in this way on Christmas morning. This type of violent death and efforts to conceal crime will not be tolerated in the 10th Judicial District. The District Attorney's Office remains committed to seeking justice for all victims and holding perpetrators accountable for their actions.” 10th Judicial District Attorney Kala Beauvais

