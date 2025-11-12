Man dead, woman in critical condition following shooting in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a shooting, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in 4400 block of Millburn Drive, which is located in the Stratmoor area near the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and B Street.

The sheriff's office is still investigating what led up to the shooting. They say a person, whose name was not released, was detained at the scene for questioning, but at this time, no arrests have been made.

The woman, whose name was not released, is currently in the hospital, and expected to survive her injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

The man's name will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

