Man dead following stabbing Tuesday night in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man is dead following a stabbing Tuesday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Police responded after reports of the stabbing along Murray Boulevard on the east side of Colorado Springs around 10:00 p.m. When officers arrived, they said they found the man who was dead.
Officers were able to contact a possible suspect, but no arrests have been made at the time of this article's publication.
CSPD's Homicide Unit has assumed control of the investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 719-444-7000 or Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers.
The identity of the man will be released by the El Paso County Coroner at a later date.
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