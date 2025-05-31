Man dead following shooting at the Belmont Manor Apartments Wednesday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — One person is dead following a shooting at the Belmont Manor Apartments, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

It happened just after 7 a.m. Wednesday at the apartments, which are located near the intersection of Noorth Hudson Avenue and Bonforte Boulevard.

When officers arrived to the scene, they say a 46-year-old man had a gunshot wound. He was later taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The man's name will be released at a later time by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office.

According to police, they interviewed witnesses and the shooter, whose name was not released, that morning. At this time, they say no charges have been filed.

This is the fifth homicide in Pueblo this year, according to police.

___

____

