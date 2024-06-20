Man dead following a shooting involving Pueblo police Wednesday evening

PUEBLO — A man is dead following a shooting involving Pueblo police Wednesday evening. It happened around 7:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the Popeyes located near the intersection of Highway 50 and Outlook Boulevard.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, they received a call for a person with a weapon. Officers located a man with a gun in a vehicle at the scene.

The department says the officers gave the man commands. They say the man shot at officers and officers shot back. Police say more than two officers were involved in the shooting, and the man died at the scene. The department says no officers were injured during the incident.

According to police, the officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.

___





Survivors react to Club Q shooter court sentencing Resilient and strong, two words one Club Q survivor used to describe Colorado Springs and the LGBTQ+ community. Survivor reacts to Club Q shooter court sentencing

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.