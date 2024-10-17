Man dead after incident with teenager in Pueblo, teen acted in self-defense

PUEBLO — A man is dead after an incident where a teenager is believed to have acted in self-defense, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

It happened around 5 p.m. on September 27 in the 1100 block of York Street, which is located near the East 4th Street and Highway 50 interchange.

When officers arrived, they say a 14-year-old boy was providing aid to a man experiencing homelessness. Police say they learned the man approached the boy and asked him if he wanted to 'smoke drugs.'

Police say the boy declined and tried to leave, but the man continued to try to talk to him. The man then lunged at the boy, and the boy punched him in the head.

According to police, the man fell and hit his head on the street. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries on October 12.

Police say this is the 17th homicide in the city this year, however, they believe the teenager acted in self-defense. At this time, no charges have been filed against the boy.

The identity of the man will be released at a later time by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office.

Police say they are still investigating. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Detective Shay at (719)553-2445. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at(719)542-7867.

