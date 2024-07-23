Man dead after a shooting Sunday near Dillion Drive in Pueblo

PUEBLO — A man is dead following a shooting in Pueblo on Sunday, according to the Pueblo Police Department. It happened around 2:45 p.m. close to Fountain Creek near Dillon Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say they found a man who appeared to have been shot dead. Police say they are investigating this incident as a homicide.

At this time, police are still investigating and no suspect is in custody. The man will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner at a later date.

Police say this is the 15 homicide in Pueblo this year.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Detective Hector Herrera at (719)601-7023. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.

___





What's in store for Monsoon Season in southern Colorado If you've lived in Colorado for a few years, you're familiar with the North American Monsoon. If you're not, buckle up...because it's on the way. The summer monsoon is coming, here's this year's forecast

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.