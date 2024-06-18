Man dead after a disturbance in the Cimarron Hills area Monday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man is dead following a disturbance Monday evening, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Police were called to a park near Remington Elementary in the Cimarron Hills area for a disturbance around 9 p.m.

At this time, little information is available, but several units are on the scene and the park is sectioned off.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew at the scene and will update this web story as we learn more.

