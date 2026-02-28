Man convicted of murdering UCCS professor in 2024 facing harsher sentence due to previous crimes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The man convicted of murdering a University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) professor in 2024 learned Friday he will be facing a harsher sentence due to previous crimes.

According to our news partners at The Gazette, Thursday, an El Paso County jury found 54-year-old Ceasar Wilson guilty of stabbing Haleh Abghari after sneaking into her Colorado Springs home the night of August 7, 2024.

His charges include the following:



second-degree murder

murder

aggravated robbery

Since Wilson was previously convicted of more than a dozen felonies, he'll be facing a harsher sentence as a habitual offender. Wilson's sentencing is set for April.

The Gazette's Nick Smith contributed to this web story.

___

Space Command offers retention, relocation bonuses for people to move to Alabama U.S. Space Command tells News5 they are offering what was called a "significant" retention and relocation bonus to civilian employees to encourage them to move with the headquarters from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama. Space Command offers retention, relocation bonuses for people to move to Alabama

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.