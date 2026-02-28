Man convicted of murdering UCCS professor in 2024 facing harsher sentence due to previous crimes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The man convicted of murdering a University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) professor in 2024 learned Friday he will be facing a harsher sentence due to previous crimes.
According to our news partners at The Gazette, Thursday, an El Paso County jury found 54-year-old Ceasar Wilson guilty of stabbing Haleh Abghari after sneaking into her Colorado Springs home the night of August 7, 2024.
His charges include the following:
- second-degree murder
- murder
- aggravated robbery
Since Wilson was previously convicted of more than a dozen felonies, he'll be facing a harsher sentence as a habitual offender. Wilson's sentencing is set for April.
The Gazette's Nick Smith contributed to this web story.
