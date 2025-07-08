Man convicted of killing concession worker at Coors Field in 2021 sentenced to prison

DENVER — A man who was convicted of shooting and killing a contracted concession worker at Coors Field in August 2021 has been sentenced to life in prison.

Javon Price was the first of three defendants in this case to be convicted and sentenced.

This case started about an hour after the Colorado Rockies game ended on Aug. 6, 2021, when a shooting was reported near Gate A, just northwest of the 22nd Street and Blake Street intersection. Two men were injured in the shooting, and one of them later died of his injuries. The other man was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The man who was killed was a contracted concessions worker at the stadium, Denver police said. He had been in an argument with two other people when he was shot multiple times as he was chased down a staircase in the stadium, according to an arrest affidavit Denver7 obtained a few days after the shooting. That document showed that the two other individuals — the suspects — also worked for the contract company.

Those two suspects were arrested on Aug. 9, 2021 and were identified as Rayvell Powell, then-30, and Price, then-21.

Investigators were able to locate the two suspects after gathering employment data from the contract companies, the affidavit read.

The deceased was identified as Gregory Hopkins, 41.

On May 16, 2025, a jury in Denver convicted Price on a charge of first-degree murder and second-degree assault.

He was sentenced on July 2 to life in prison for the murder charge and 16 years in prison on the assault charge, court records show.

According to The Denver Post, Powell was charged with assault and murder initially and while those charges were dropped a few months later, court records show he has again been charged with murder as of mid-May.

The Denver Post also reported that a third defendant, Treneil McNeal, who was found guilty of second-degree murder because he had provided the handgun to Price, was sentenced to 40 years in prison in September 2023.