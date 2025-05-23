Man convicted in 2022 murder of Allison Scarfone sentenced to 70 years

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man convicted for the the 2022 murder of 27-year-old Allison Scarfone has been sentenced to 70 years in prison, according to the 4th Judicial District Attorney's (DA) Office.

Scarfone pleaded guilty to the following charges:



murder in the second degree

assault in the first degree

In October, 2022, Scarfone and Whittemore met. According to the DA's Office, at the time, Whittemore was on parole for attempted sexual assault with use of force, which happened in 2013.

Less than a week after meeting, Whittemore brought Scarfone to his house, and an argument happened. The DA's Office says he beat and raped her before killing her. They say he put her body in a black plastic tote in his garage.

Hours later, Scarfone's body was discovered by officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen released the following statement regarding this sentencing:

“Allison Scarfone deserved to live a long and fruitful life, yet she was brutally murdered by a violent sex offender who should have been in prison on his prior five years to life sentence. The criminal justice system must do better to protect members of this community from people like this defendant. Violent sex offenders who are duly convicted for their crimes should be separated from society and held in prison for much longer than just five years." Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen

