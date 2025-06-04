Watch Now
Man cited for pouring gasoline, illegally starting a fire in Colorado Springs

New video tonight shows a man pouring gasoline on a crosswalk at the intersection of East Platte Avenue and North Murray Boulevard earlier today.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man was cited for pouring gasoline on a crosswalk and starting a fire on Tuesday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened at the intersection of East Platte Avenue and North Murray Boulevard.

CSPD says the man was given a ticket for illegal burning and was booked on a mental health hold.

No one was injured during the incident, according to police.

