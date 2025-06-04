Man cited for pouring gasoline, illegally starting a fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man was cited for pouring gasoline on a crosswalk and starting a fire on Tuesday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).
It happened at the intersection of East Platte Avenue and North Murray Boulevard.
CSPD says the man was given a ticket for illegal burning and was booked on a mental health hold.
No one was injured during the incident, according to police.
___
____
