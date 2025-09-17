Man charged after sexual encounter with underage victim at Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A man is facing charges after an alleged inappropriate sexual encounter with an underage victim at the Colorado State Fair last month.

That's according to court documents and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

The arrest affidavit says law enforcement officers who were on patrol at the fair received a tip that two males were having an encounter in a bathroom stall in the Palace of Agriculture.

Investigators checked the stall and found the two inside. The affidavit says both the victim and the suspect admitted to what happened when they were interviewed.

The suspect, 62-year-old Mark Leroy Ammeter, is facing charges of felony sexual assault and public indecency.

