Man arrested Wednesday in Fountain for sexual exploitation of children

FOUNTAIN — A man has been arrested in a sexual exploitation of children investigation, according to the Fountain Police Department.

Police say around 10 a.m. Wednesday, they arrested 30-year-old Nicholas Loyer following an investigation. Loyer has been booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on the following charges:



sexual exploitation of children-distribution of material

sexual exploitation of children-video, moving visual images, motion picture

According to police, Loyer is being held without bond.

Detectives are asking for the public's help in locating any additional witnesses or victims.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Detective Ryan Sauter at (719)482-4233 or send him an email at rsauter@fountainpd.com. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

Editor's Note: News5 has a policy to only use mugshots of suspects if law enforcement is seeking additional victims related to the crime. Since the Fountain Police Department is seeking additional victims regarding this incident, News5 is using Loyer's mugshot.

___





USAFA clears cadet area following anonymous threat, investigation underway Investigators are trying to figure out who sent an anonymous threat to the Air Force Academy that forced evacuations this morning. USAFA clears cadet area following anonymous threat, investigation underway

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.