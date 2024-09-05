Man arrested Saturday for assaulting deputies at the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO COUNTY — A man was arrested Saturday for allegedly assaulting three Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies at the Colorado State Fair.

The sheriff's office says the deputies had minor injuries during the altercation with 25-year-old Tyler Hargis, who is from Pueblo West.

Deputies working security at the fair responded to the Southwest Motors Event Center for reports of a fight. When they arived, they say two men, one of them being Hargis, were on the ground fighting.

A deputy tried to restrain Hargis when the sheriff's office said he punched the deputy in the face. They also say Hargis was intoxicated.

Two other deputies arrived and while attempting to detain Hargis and while he was detained, the sheriff's office says Hargis kicked and punched them.

According to the sheriff's office, Hargis was tased and started to comply, however, they say he spit on a deputy while he was being taken to the hospital.

Hargis was booked into the Pueblo County Jail on the following charges:



two counts of second-degree assault on a peace officer

third-degree assault on a peace officer

resisting arrest

disorderly conduct

At this time, the names of the deputies involved have not been released.

