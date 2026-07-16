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Man arrested on felony child abuse charges in Pueblo

Arrest
Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - A police officer carries handcuffs. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Arrest
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PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a man on felony child abuse charges after an alleged incident involving his newborn son.

According to a sheriff's office release, Brandon Impson was arrested for allegedly causing a broken bone, head injury, and scratches and bruises to a 4-week-old baby.

Deputies were called to a Pueblo area hospital on June 12 after the child showed up at a Pueblo area hospital with suspicious injuries. The baby was eventually transported to a Colorado Springs area hospital once he was stabilized, where he continues to recover.

On Wednesday July, 16, a warrant was produced to take Impson into custody for his alleged involvement in the incident.

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