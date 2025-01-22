Watch Now
Man arrested in Sterling in connection to crimes committed in Pueblo County

STERLING — A man was arrested in Sterling on a warrant from Pueblo County, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says 65-year-old Kurt Welsh was arrested on seven charges of attempting to influence a public servant and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives investigated this incident for more than a year.

Welsh is in custody in Logan County and is awaiting a transfer to Pueblo County.

