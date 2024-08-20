Man arrested in Pueblo West Sunday on two contempt of court warrants

PUEBLO COUNTY — A man was arrested in Pueblo West Sunday on two contempt of court warrants, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says 26-year-old Alejandro Saiz was arrested for the warrants, one of which was a previous weapon possession offense.

According to the sheriff's office, they contacted two people in an SUV, one of which was Saiz, in a parking lot around 2:45 a.m. Sunday near Liberty Point.

The sheriff's office says Saiz refused to identify himself, but deputies and communications officers identified him by his tattoos. When deputies tried to arrest Saiz, they say he ran off.

After refusing commands to stop, the sheriff's office says they tased Saiz and took him into custody. He was booked into the Pueblo County Jail for the two warrants.

Deputies say they seized the SUV because they noticed possible drug paraphernalia inside. The sheriff's office is waiting for a search warrant, and additional charges may be added when the SUV is searched.

