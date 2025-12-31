Man arrested in Pueblo, two stolen vehicles recovered Sunday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A man has been arrested, and two stolen vehicles have been recovered, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

The incident happened on Sunday after police received reports of a suspicious vehicle parked the wrong way in the 1400 block of Spruce Street, which is located near Bessemer Park.

The person who made the call told police the vehicle was abandoned, and the engine was still running. They also gave police the description of two white men.

Another stolen vehicle was reported in the 100 block of West Routt Avenue, which is located in the Mesa Junction.

The vehicle was later spotted that evening driving eastbound on Northern Avenue. Police identified the people in the vehicle as the same two men.

According to police, one of the men was dropped off. Police say they questioned him, bu the didn't provide any information aside from his name, which has not been released at this time.

An officer later located the vehicle by using License Plate Readers utilized by the Real-Time Crime Center.

The officer then conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of East 4th Street and North Iola Avenue, which is located near Bradford Park.

The driver, identified as Solomon Vigil, told officers he was given the vehicle by four men who left in the other stolen vehicle. Police say both vehicles had a severely damaged ignition with parts hanging from both steering columns.

Vigil was taken into custody without incident. He has been charged with second degree murder vehicle theft and two municipal warrants for failure to appear.

___

NASA announcement for new lunar vehicle expected, Colorado company considered We're learning that NASA is now expected to make its big lunar terrain vehicle announcement within the coming weeks. NASA announcement for new lunar vehicle expected, Colorado company considered

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.