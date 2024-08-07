Man arrested in Pueblo last month, found to be in possession of drugs and guns

PUEBLO — A man has been arrested after he was found to be in possession of drugs and a gun, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

On July 31 around 2:30 p.m. the department says they executed a search warrant at a home on Belmont Avenue, which is located near Lake Minnequa.

The warrant was issued regarding possible drug activity going on by 29-year-old Nicholis Smith.

While conducting surveillance, police say Smith walked out of the home carrying a backpack and got into a vehicle. Detectives approached and ordered Smith to get out of the vehicle, which he did.

Police say Smith had a pistol on him when he was taken into custody without incident.

During a search of the vehicle, police found two different backpacks. They contained the following:



approximately 110 grams of fentanyl pills

8.3 grams of cocaine

2.5 grams of methamphetamine

a pack of dextroamphetamine pills

6.1 grams of fentanyl



Pueblo Police Department

Police say they also found an undisclosed amount of cash on the driver's side of the vehicle. They then cleared the home and contacted five other people.

Police say three of those people were arrested for warrants and taken to the Pueblo County Jail. There names have not been released at this time.

While searching the home, detectives found the following:



two grams of fentanyl

1.7 grams of methamphetamine

a rifle

a shotgun

a pistol

1,181 fentanyl pills

8.3 grams of cocaine

4.2 grams of methamphetamine

cash



Pueblo Police Department

Smith is currently on probation because of a March 2023 felony conviction of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. The following was found in Smith's vehicle at that time:



114.6 grams of cocaine

.6 grams oxycodone hydrochloride

136.2 grams heroin

242.3 grams methamphetamine

74.6 grams of fentanyl

a pistol

___





More School Zones Coming to Colorado Springs The City of Colorado Springs has been at work to establish school zones at high schools across the city. This comes following extensive reporting by News 5 following the death of a Doherty high school student in 2023. New back to school zones established in Colorado Springs following extensive reporting by News 5

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.