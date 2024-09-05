Man arrested in Pueblo for armed robbery spree and stealing an Amazon truck

PUEBLO — A man has been arrested for an alleged armed robbery spree and for allegedly stealing an Amazon truck, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Police say they attempted to locate 33-year-old Marcus Delgado on August 31 around 10:45 p.m. on Bohmen Avenue, which is located near East Northern Avenue and South Santa Fe Avenue.

They say Delgado was taken into custody without incident inside a home.

Police say Delgado was listed as a possible suspect in a recent crime spree. They say he confessed to the armed robberies and also confessed to the theft of an Amazon truck.

Delgado was booked into the Pueblo County Justice Center on failure to appear and two counts of contempt of court. Police say he was also booked on the warrants related to the confession.

