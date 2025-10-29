Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man arrested in Pueblo County for threatening woman with shotgun

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A man was arrested for threatening woman with a shotgun, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. Monday at a home in the 1100 block of Placita Avenue, which is located in the Salt Creek neighborhood.

When deputies arrived, they say a man, later identified as Adam Eugene Pacheco, was arguing with a woman, whose name was not released. They say the argument escalated, and Pacheco assaulted her, pointed a gun and threatened to shoot her.

According to the sheriff's office, the woman left the home, but Pacheco remained inside.

After obtaining a warrant, they say deputies and U.S. Marshals entered the home and arrested Pacheco that afternoon. They also found a shotgun inside the home.

Pacheco has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail where he is facing the following charges:

  • felony menacing
  • false imprisonment
  • third-degree assault
  • domestic violence

