Man arrested in Pueblo after shooting in the air, hitting a police cruiser

PUEBLO — A man has been arrested after shooting in the air and hitting a police cruiser, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

The incident happened Sunday around 9:30 a.m. on East 12th Street, which is located on the east side of Pueblo. A person called police and said there was a man with a gun.

Officers say they spoke to a neighbor nearby who reported hearing arguing and possibly a loud "boom." While investigating, a man stepped onto the porch of a house carrying a shotgun.

Police say the man walked to the back of the home and fired several rounds into the air. After that, police say the man came back to the front of the home and pointed the shotgun at one of officers. Police say the offer shot one round, but missed the man.

The man went into the house and then got into a truck. As he drove away, he hit a police cruiser. The man returned a few seconds later to the home without the gun where he was taken into custody and later medically cleared from a hospital.

Police have not released the name of the man at this time, but they say he's in the Pueblo County Detention Center facing the following charges:



felony menacing

prohibited use of a weapon

reckless driving

