Man arrested in Park County following several incidents in Manitou Springs

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A man was arrested in Park County on several charges, according to the Manitou Springs Police Department.

Police say Travis Lee Garrigan was connected to several incidents that occurred in Manitou Springs on Wednesday and Thursday.

Garrigan is being held in the Park County Jail on the following charges:



attempt to influence a public servant

harassment

obstructing government operations

criminal extortion



According to police, Garrigan's bond has been set $25,000.

