Man arrested in Manitou Springs for assaulting a peace officer, reckless driving

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man has been arrested for reckless driving and assaulting a peace officer, according to the City of Manitou Springs.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. last Monday when officers with the Manitou Springs Police Department responded to a hit-and-run in the 500 block of Manitou Avenue, which is located near El Paso Boulevard.

The man, later identified as James Alan Hummel, left the scene and continued to drive recklessly eastbound on Manitou Avenue, according to the city. They say he crashed in the 3000 block of West Colorado Avenue, which is located near the Highway 24 and South 31st Street interchange.

Hummel ran from the scene and was spotted hiding in a nearby yard. According to the city, while being taken into custody, Hummel physically assaulted a police officer. The officer did not require medical attention.

According to the city, Hummel is a convicted felon who was on parole. He was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center for traffic charges and for assaulting a peace officer.

The city says witnesses reported seeing Hummel in possession of a weapon. They say a handgun was recovered near the scene and has been booked for forensic processing.

