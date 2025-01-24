Man arrested in Fountain for sexual exploitation of children, may be more victims

FOUNTAIN — A man was arrested in Fountain after a sexual exploitation of children investigation, according to the Fountain Police Department.

Police say 64-year-old Jonathan Rand Bolz was arrested around 3 p.m. Tuesday. He has been booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on the following charges:



sexual exploitation of children-distribution of material

sexual exploitation of children-video, moving visual images, motion picture

Bolz is being held at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on a $10,000 bond, according to police.

Detectives are asking for the public's help in locating any additional witnesses or victims.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Detective Tori Smith at (719)382-4288 or email her at tsmith@fountainpd.com. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

Editor's Note: News5 has a policy to only use mugshots of suspects if law enforcement is seeking additional victims related to the crime. Since the Fountain Police Department is seeking additional victims regarding this incident, News5 is using Bolz's mugshot.

___





AL lawmakers expect the president to move Space Command from Colorado Springs In President Donald Trump's first week in office, some expected he would announce moving Space Command from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama. Economist talks about impact of potential Space Command move from Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.