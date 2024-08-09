Watch Now
Man arrested in Fountain for internet luring of a child, may be more victims

35-year-old Christopher Shaffer has been arrested on a charge of internet luring of a child.
Christopher Shaffer
FOUNTAIN — A man has been arrested for internet luring of a child, and the Fountain Police Department says there may be more victims.

The department says 35-year-old Christopher Shaffer was arrested around noon Thursday following an investigation. According to police, Shaffer planned to meet a 13-year-old girl at a retail store in Fountain.

After the arrest, police learned People's Fellowship Ministries hold in-home church services that children may attend. Shaffer's home in Colorado Springs was one of those places.

Shaffer is not a pastor with the church, according to police.

Fountain police are asking for the public's help in locating any witnesses and/or victims.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Detective Sauter at (719)382-6918, or email them at rsauter@fountainpd.com. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

