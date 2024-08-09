Man arrested in Fountain for internet luring of a child, may be more victims

FOUNTAIN — A man has been arrested for internet luring of a child, and the Fountain Police Department says there may be more victims.

The department says 35-year-old Christopher Shaffer was arrested around noon Thursday following an investigation. According to police, Shaffer planned to meet a 13-year-old girl at a retail store in Fountain.

After the arrest, police learned People's Fellowship Ministries hold in-home church services that children may attend. Shaffer's home in Colorado Springs was one of those places.

Shaffer is not a pastor with the church, according to police.

Fountain police are asking for the public's help in locating any witnesses and/or victims.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Detective Sauter at (719)382-6918, or email them at rsauter@fountainpd.com. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

___





Two Gun Store Burglarized Overnight In Colorado Springs Another set of gun stores has been burglarized in Colorado Springs. This marks four gun store smash and grabs in just 8 days across the city. Possible Double Smash And Grab

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.