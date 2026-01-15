Man arrested in Fountain, connected to sexual exploitation of children case

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — A man has been arrested in connection with a sexual exploitation of children case, according to the Fountain Police Department.

The department says 40-year-old Ryan Maul was arrested Wednesday following an investigation.

Maul was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on a sexual exploitation of children charge. Police say he is being held without bond.

Fountain Police Department detectives are asking for the public's help in finding any additional witnesses or victims who may have information.

If you have any information regarding this arrest, you are asked to call Detective Ryan Sauter at (719)482-4233 or send him an email at rsauter@fountainpd.com. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

Editor's Note: At KOAA News5, we only use mug shots if there is a community threat, if the crime has a broad impact, or if it will benefit public safety to show.



We will not use mugshots on any platform – unless:

The mugshot is for a wanted person If there could be other victims (Example: child predators) If the person could pose a future threat to the community (Example: Sexually Violent Predator designation)



