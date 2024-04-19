Man arrested in connection to homicide investigation in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An arrest has been made in connection to a homicide, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Around 2 a.m. Thursday, CSPD says they located a vehicle connected to the homicide and attempted a traffic stop. The driver, later identified as 33-year-old Nathaniel Buchmann, attempted to flee, but police say they force the vehicle to stop.

Buchmann was wanted on a warrant for robbery and motor vehicle theft.

Just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, police obtained an arrest warrant for Buchmann on charges of second degree murder, vehicular eluding and others.

This is an active investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

Background Information

A homicide investigation is underway after CSPD says a woman was thrown from a vehicle.

The incident happened just after 2:45 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Airport Road.

Police say they received a call about a woman had been thrown from a moving vehicle. They say medical aid was attempted, but the woman died from her injuries at the scene.

According to CSPD, suspicious injuries were discovered on the woman, and they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Her identity will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

