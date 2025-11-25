Man arrested in connection to deadly April shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a man dead in April in Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), 41-year-old David Anthony Dean was charged with first degree murder in connection to the incident. Police say Dean was currently in custody on unrelated charges.

Background Information

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 1 in the 3700 block of Astrozan Boulevard, which is located west of the Colorado Springs Airport.

The man who died following the shooting was 31-year-old Julian Vigil.

According to CSPD, they received a call for shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they say blood was found, but there weren't any victims. Police say a victim, later identified as Vigil, showed up to the hospital for treatment where they say he later died.

This was the 13 homicide in the city, according to CSPD. At that time last year, they say there were nine homicides.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

