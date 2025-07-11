Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man arrested in connection to damage of two businesses in Downtown Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A man has been arrested in connection with damaging two downtown businesses, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Police say officers were patrolling downtown around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, when they were flagged down by the owners of a local bar near North Union Avenue and South Grand Avenue.

According to police, one of the owners pointed out a man dressed in all black walking across the street. The suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Ramiro Hijar, had thrown a chair through the front window of the bar, according to police.

Police say that before throwing the chair, Hijar had broken the large window of an empty business previously known as the Great Divide.

When the Great Divide was open, the store had its windows shot out three times in October.

Police say Hijar ran through the El Pueblo History Museum parking lot. Officers were able to apprehend him without incident on City Center Drive.

Hijar was taken to the Pueblo County Detention Center, where he was booked on two counts of criminal mischief.

