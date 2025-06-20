Man arrested in Colorado Springs, suspected fentanyl found in his vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man who was arrested allegedly had suspected fentanyl in his vehicle, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD says they apprehended a shoplifting suspect around 2:45 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of North Powers Boulevard, which is located near South Carefree Circle.

After police caught the suspect, whose name was not released, officers returned to the store where they found a man, later identified as Michael Showalter, slumped over the wheel of a vehicle that was not tied to the shoplifting.

Police say when he was contacted, Showalter drove off, but one of his tires was deflated by a tire deflation device that was placed on the road.

Showalter was then contacted again in the 2500 block of Shalamar Drive, which is located near the intersection of North Murray Boulevard and Constitution Avenue.

Officers set up containment and located Showalter hiding behind a bush. He was taken into custody without incident, according to CSPD.

After searching Showalter's vehicle, the following was found:



a large amount of suspected fentanyl pills

drug paraphernalia

a loaded handgun

