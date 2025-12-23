Man arrested in Cañon City after stealing Pueblo Police Department patrol car

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a patrol cruiser, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday when police say they received a call from security at CommonSpirit St. Mary-Corwin Hospital for a disturbance.

When officers arrived, the department says a man, later identified as 37-year-old Manuel Ross Trujillo, was acting erratically. They believed he was under the influence of a substance.

Officers handcuffed Trujillo and took him to a different location. They removed his handcuffs, and the department says Trujillo jumped into a patrol car, locked the doors and drove off.

According to police, officers chased Trujillo to Cañon City where spike strips were deployed. They say Trujillo lost control of the patrol car, and it rolled several times.

Police say Trujillo is in custody. The following agencies assisted in the arrest:



Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

Cañon City Police Department

Fremont County Sheriff's Office

Florence Police Department

Trujillo is facing the following charges:



vehicular eluding

second degree assault

second degree motor vehicle theft

robbery

possession of a weapon by a previous offender

third degree assault

reckless driving

