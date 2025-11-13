Man arrested in Arizona for sexual assault on a child, happened in Cañon City

HUACHUCA CITY, AZ (KOAA) — A man was arrested on sexual assault of a child charges in Arizona, according to the Cañon City Police Department.
The department says the alleged incident happened in Cañon City. They say 71-year-old John Harold Pfalzgraff was arrested Wednesday after a Cañon City Police Detective secured a warrant.
Pfalzgraff is facing two counts on each of the following charges:
- sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust
- sexual assault on a child
- unlawful sexual contact
- child abuse
The Huachuca City Police Department in Arizona assisted in the arrest.
