Man arrested in Arizona for sexual assault on a child, happened in Cañon City

HUACHUCA CITY, AZ (KOAA) — A man was arrested on sexual assault of a child charges in Arizona, according to the Cañon City Police Department.

The department says the alleged incident happened in Cañon City. They say 71-year-old John Harold Pfalzgraff was arrested Wednesday after a Cañon City Police Detective secured a warrant.

Pfalzgraff is facing two counts on each of the following charges:



sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust

sexual assault on a child

unlawful sexual contact

child abuse

The Huachuca City Police Department in Arizona assisted in the arrest.

___

____

