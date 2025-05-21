Man arrested for threatening community members with swords in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A man has been arrested for threatening community members with swords, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

It happened just before 11 a.m. Sunday on Larch Drive, which is located west of Sproul Junior High School in the Security-Widefield area.

When deputies approached the man, later identified as 32-year-old Daniel Adolpho-Rivera, they say he ran from them and entered the backyard of a home.

Deputies established containment around the home and spotted Adolpho-Rivera hiding under several large plywood boards.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies communicated with Adolpho-Rivera and eventually took him into custody without incident. They also recovered the swords.

Adolpho-Rivera had minor injuries, but was medically cleared at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

While investigating, two victims were identified. The sheriff's office says they were working in their yard when Adolpho-Rivera approached them, swinging the swords and threatening them.

Adolpho-Rivera was booked into the El Paso County Jail for two counts of felony menacing and one count of criminal trespass. He is being held on a $2,000 bond.

El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal released the following statement regarding this incident:

“I am grateful for my deputy’s quick response and skills to negotiate a peaceful surrender from this suspect. Because of their training and dedication to our mission, everyone safely walked away from a dangerous situation.” El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal

___





____

