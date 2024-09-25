Man arrested for stealing a vehicle, police investigating theft and robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man has been arrested for motor vehicle theft and he is also being investigated in connection to a robbery, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday while officers were recovering a stolen vehicle. CSPD says officers obtained information that another stolen vehicle was located in the 1000 block of Irving Lane, which is near Highway 24 and East Fountain Boulevard.

Police say that vehicle was involved in a robbery that happened a couple days earlier. Officers investigated and determined the vehicle was linked to the same suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Mario Rascon.

CSPD says they completed a search warrant for Rascon for motor vehicle theft. Prior to executing the warrant, police say Rascon surrendered.

According to police, Rascon was taken to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center for the warrant. CSPD says they are investigating the robbery and other potential crimes Rascon may be involved in.

___





Honor Flight 19 Makes It To Washington DC Honor Flight of Southern Colorado is a group that works to give veterans of Southern Colorado and all expenses paid trips to our nation's capital. News5 Brie Groves got a chance to tag along with Honor Flight 19 and tell the stories of the individuals who dedicated their lives to service. Members of Honor Flight 19 pay respects decades in the making

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.