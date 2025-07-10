Man arrested for sexual exploitation of children, may be more victims

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — A man has been arrested for sexual exploitation of children and there may be more victims, according to the Fountain Police Department.

Police say 23-year-old Tyree Turner was arrested Wednesday after an investigation. Turner has been booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center where he is being held without bond.

Detectives with the Fountain Police Department are asking for the public's help in locating any additional witnesses or victims.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Detective Ryan Sauter at (719)482-4233, or send him an email at rsauter@fountainpd.com. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

