Man arrested for robbery at liquor store in Fountain, pointing gun at employee

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — A man has been arrested following a robbery at a liquor store, according to the Fountain Police Department.

Police say the incident happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday at Klix Wine and Spirits, which is located on Mesa Ridge Parkway.

According to police, they received a report that a man, later identified as 32-year-old Tyson Dunckel, entered the business, grabbed several liquor bottles and ran out.

Police say an employee followed Dunckel into the parking lot. The department says Dunckel pulled a gun, pointed it at the employee, threatened him and drove off.

The following agencies collaborated and identified Dunckel's vehicle using a Flock License Plate Reader:



Detectives from the Fountain Police Department's Directed Investigation Community Engagement (D.I.C.E.) Unit

Colorado Springs Police Department's (CSPD) Real Time Crime Center

Metro Motor Vehicle Theft Unit (MVT)

MVT detectives say the vehicle was reported stolen in Colorado Springs. D.I.C.E. detectives then obtained a warrant for Dunckel's arrest.

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, detectives and officers found Dunckel driving the stolen vehicle. They then requested CSPD's Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU), as well as a drone unit.

The drone unit found the vehicle in the 3700 block of Betty Drive, which is located near the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway.

Dunckel was then seen entering a business wearing a paintball mask and ski goggles. When he left the business and walked towards the vehicle, TEU officers approached him.

At that time, police say Dunckel ran from officers, but fell down. Police say a gun fell from Dunckel's waistband, and he was taken into custody.

Dunckel was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center where he is facing the following charges:



aggravated robbery

motor vehicle theft

possession of a weapon by a previous offender

menacing

