Man arrested for motor vehicle theft in Pueblo County last week

PUEBLO COUNTY — A man was arrested last week for motor vehicle theft, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says they utilized a GPS to arrest 35-year-old Travis Barela after he allegedly stole a car while the owner was shopping at a Dollar Tree in Blende.

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. Thursday after a woman reported her car was stolen. The woman told the sheriff's office she dropped her keys while getting out of her car, but didn't realize it until she noticed the car was gone.

According to a witness, three men were seen getting into the car heading east on Highway 50.

Using GPS, the sheriff's office tracked the car to the Minnequa Heights neighborhood. They say they found the car abandoned in the intersection of Oakland Avenue and Iowa Avenue.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies searched the area and learned Barela was in a home on Wyoming Avenue.

Deputies contacted a woman who refused to let them speak to anyone in the home. After a search warrant was executed, Barela was found inside the home along with items from the victim's car.

The sheriff's office says Barela was arrested for aggravated motor vehicle theft and four outstanding warrants. He is in the Pueblo County Jail on a $31,000 bond.

Another man at the home was arrested on an outstanding warrant, according to the sheriff's office. His name has not been released at this time.

The two other men seen in the stolen vehicle have not been located, and the sheriff's office is investigating.

